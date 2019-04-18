Efren C. Pino

Efren C. Pino



Efren C. Pino

was born in

Trementina, New Mexico, June 6th, 1918. She is survived by three sons,: Steve Pino Jr., (Bertha),

Andrew Pino

(Jeanne), and

Alfred Pino.

She was preceded in death

by her husband (Estevan Pino Sr.) and youngest son Eugene Pino. A rosary will be held on April 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Ghost church, 833 Arizona, S. E., Albuquerque, N.M. She Had a great and wonderful life, with many friends and relatives. She will enter into God' s kingdom with full knowledge that her work here on earth was complete and that her life was fulfilled. She will be missed simply

because she

touched many

lives. The time that she spent

in Colorado was most memorable for her and

her family. These memories were

to follow her

throughout her

life. She often

recounted how

much she remembered all the people in her life, all the children her and her husband had baptized and or confirmed at St. Mary's catholic church in Las Animas, Co. May she have everlasting peace.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
