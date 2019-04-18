Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Efren C. Pino. View Sign

Efren C. PinoEfren C. Pinowas born inTrementina, New Mexico, June 6th, 1918. She is survived by three sons,: Steve Pino Jr., (Bertha),Andrew Pino(Jeanne), andAlfred Pino.She was preceded in deathby her husband (Estevan Pino Sr.) and youngest son Eugene Pino. A rosary will be held on April 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Ghost church, 833 Arizona, S. E., Albuquerque, N.M. She Had a great and wonderful life, with many friends and relatives. She will enter into God' s kingdom with full knowledge that her work here on earth was complete and that her life was fulfilled. She will be missed simplybecause shetouched manylives. The time that she spentin Colorado was most memorable for her andher family. These memories wereto follow herthroughout herlife. She oftenrecounted howmuch she remembered all the people in her life, all the children her and her husband had baptized and or confirmed at St. Mary's catholic church in Las Animas, Co. May she have everlasting peace. Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel

4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

Funeral Home Details Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 18, 2019

