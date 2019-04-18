Efren C. Pino
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Efren C. Pino.
Efren C. Pino
was born in
Trementina, New Mexico, June 6th, 1918. She is survived by three sons,: Steve Pino Jr., (Bertha),
Andrew Pino
(Jeanne), and
Alfred Pino.
She was preceded in death
by her husband (Estevan Pino Sr.) and youngest son Eugene Pino. A rosary will be held on April 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Ghost church, 833 Arizona, S. E., Albuquerque, N.M. She Had a great and wonderful life, with many friends and relatives. She will enter into God' s kingdom with full knowledge that her work here on earth was complete and that her life was fulfilled. She will be missed simply
because she
touched many
lives. The time that she spent
in Colorado was most memorable for her and
her family. These memories were
to follow her
throughout her
life. She often
recounted how
much she remembered all the people in her life, all the children her and her husband had baptized and or confirmed at St. Mary's catholic church in Las Animas, Co. May she have everlasting peace.
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 18, 2019