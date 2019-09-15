Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Behana. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Oelrich Behana







Eileen Oelrich Behana died on September 7, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Eileen was born on October 2 and baptized on November 1, 1931 in Omaha Nebraska. Her parents, William F. and Anna Gehrke Oelrich predeceased her. Following graduation from the University of Nebraska in 1953, she worked in Dallas Texas and San Francisco California before becoming a Civil Service employee. Her federal career included jobs in Washington DC, San Diego California, Cherry Point North Carolina and Honolulu Hawaii. After 30 years' service, she retired as military historian on the staff of the Commander in Chief Pacific at Camp Smith in Hawaii. In 1990 she moved to Albuquerque New Mexico where she enjoyed volunteer work at Immanuel Lutheran Church and temporary employment at the University of New Mexico.



Survivors include two nieces, three nephews; two grand nieces, five grand nephews. Brothers Martin and Wilfred Oelrich, sister Madeleine Holmes, and nephew, Paul Oelrich, predeceased her.



Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Omaha Nebraska. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Gold Avenue SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.



Eileen Oelrich BehanaEileen Oelrich Behana died on September 7, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Eileen was born on October 2 and baptized on November 1, 1931 in Omaha Nebraska. Her parents, William F. and Anna Gehrke Oelrich predeceased her. Following graduation from the University of Nebraska in 1953, she worked in Dallas Texas and San Francisco California before becoming a Civil Service employee. Her federal career included jobs in Washington DC, San Diego California, Cherry Point North Carolina and Honolulu Hawaii. After 30 years' service, she retired as military historian on the staff of the Commander in Chief Pacific at Camp Smith in Hawaii. In 1990 she moved to Albuquerque New Mexico where she enjoyed volunteer work at Immanuel Lutheran Church and temporary employment at the University of New Mexico.Survivors include two nieces, three nephews; two grand nieces, five grand nephews. Brothers Martin and Wilfred Oelrich, sister Madeleine Holmes, and nephew, Paul Oelrich, predeceased her.Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Omaha Nebraska. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Gold Avenue SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close