Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Etzkorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Etzkorn







Eileen Van Garven Etzkorn, born June 16, 1925, passed away after a short illness on January 10, 2020 at 4:45 am in Huntsville, Alabama where she and her husband, Bernard had retired from Albuquerque , New Mexico. Eileen was raised as a single child on a farm in North Dakota, where she drove farm horses and raised chickens. She was able to make her own clothes from the age of 11. She grew up in a world where the options for a woman were to become either a farmer's wife, a teacher, or a nurse. She graduated as Valedictorian from Fullerton High school in 1943, near Ellendale, North Dakota. After teaching for some years, she attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in three years instead of the normal four. She then became a county extension employee based out of Pullman, which allowed her to travel Washington State. During this time she wrote a column for the local newspaper called "Across my Desk". Looking for a more cosmopolitan way of life she moved to Portland Oregon to work county extension, where "she met the love of her life" Bernard ("Bernie") Etzkorn and married him in 1955. They had 5 children in a nine year span. At one time she had a nine year old, a six year old with special needs, a five year old, a four year old and a newborn. She organized the children to help with home chores, all her children were raised to cook and clean. After a period in Denver, they settled in Albuquerque for 37 years. She earned a master's degree in library science from the University of Denver, while working full time as associate library director at Albuquerque high school and raising 5 children. After retiring she had yet another career as a successful real estate agent. Traveling the world was very important to her. When her children were young she would pack them up in an old van and take them camping to see all the sites of America, from Washington DC to The Golden Gate bridge and in-between. She was a worldwide traveler and saw Europe, China, Central America, Canada, Mexico "and all states, but West Virginia." Indeed, all of the red hats and women of today owe her for her diligence to fight for woman's rights; she was on the forefront of jobs, driving and pushing for all freedoms and choices. She was fearless in words and actions, and always clearly and definitely spoke her mind. Education was very important to her and her surviving children all hold degrees, which was a point of pride for her. She is survived by her sons David, Paul, Daniel, and Jim, five grandchildren: Patricia, Josh, Maria, Christopher and Elizabeth, and three Great grandchildren: Logan, Elliott, and Abigail. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie, her beloved daughter Ann and Ann's husband Jesse Duran. As her youngest granddaughter Elizabeth succinctly described Eileen: "She had a fine hand and an attention to detail. She was a talented artist and enjoyed her time with chalk pastels. She appreciated adventure and was open to travel and exploring. She had boundless energy, and well into her 80's still attempted to run. She always gave people the benefit of the doubt often renting and creating space for those others had pushed away. She was always willing to give second chances. She was outspoken about mental health and sexuality. Her passion was creating space for LGBTQ+ and she lived to see gay marriage legalized. She was co-founder of PFLAG in Albuquerque and opened up the first branch of PFLAG in Huntsville, AL. She was also outspoken about everyone receiving mental health. Mental health provided her support in a time of need and she felt it was a right everyone deserved along with medical health. She was a woman ahead of her time; she fought for equality and love. She had no fear in making others uncomfortable when speaking out for what was right. With soft hands and a heavy heart, we say good-bye to a woman who wanted to leave this world better than how she found it." Thanks dear Eileen. Rest in peace.







There will be a funeral mass at St. Joseph Church, 2300 Beasley Avenue, NW, Huntsville, AL 35816, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Father Joe, followed by a short graveside service at Faith Memorial. The family requests no flowers please.



Eileen EtzkornEileen Van Garven Etzkorn, born June 16, 1925, passed away after a short illness on January 10, 2020 at 4:45 am in Huntsville, Alabama where she and her husband, Bernard had retired from Albuquerque , New Mexico. Eileen was raised as a single child on a farm in North Dakota, where she drove farm horses and raised chickens. She was able to make her own clothes from the age of 11. She grew up in a world where the options for a woman were to become either a farmer's wife, a teacher, or a nurse. She graduated as Valedictorian from Fullerton High school in 1943, near Ellendale, North Dakota. After teaching for some years, she attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in three years instead of the normal four. She then became a county extension employee based out of Pullman, which allowed her to travel Washington State. During this time she wrote a column for the local newspaper called "Across my Desk". Looking for a more cosmopolitan way of life she moved to Portland Oregon to work county extension, where "she met the love of her life" Bernard ("Bernie") Etzkorn and married him in 1955. They had 5 children in a nine year span. At one time she had a nine year old, a six year old with special needs, a five year old, a four year old and a newborn. She organized the children to help with home chores, all her children were raised to cook and clean. After a period in Denver, they settled in Albuquerque for 37 years. She earned a master's degree in library science from the University of Denver, while working full time as associate library director at Albuquerque high school and raising 5 children. After retiring she had yet another career as a successful real estate agent. Traveling the world was very important to her. When her children were young she would pack them up in an old van and take them camping to see all the sites of America, from Washington DC to The Golden Gate bridge and in-between. She was a worldwide traveler and saw Europe, China, Central America, Canada, Mexico "and all states, but West Virginia." Indeed, all of the red hats and women of today owe her for her diligence to fight for woman's rights; she was on the forefront of jobs, driving and pushing for all freedoms and choices. She was fearless in words and actions, and always clearly and definitely spoke her mind. Education was very important to her and her surviving children all hold degrees, which was a point of pride for her. She is survived by her sons David, Paul, Daniel, and Jim, five grandchildren: Patricia, Josh, Maria, Christopher and Elizabeth, and three Great grandchildren: Logan, Elliott, and Abigail. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie, her beloved daughter Ann and Ann's husband Jesse Duran. As her youngest granddaughter Elizabeth succinctly described Eileen: "She had a fine hand and an attention to detail. She was a talented artist and enjoyed her time with chalk pastels. She appreciated adventure and was open to travel and exploring. She had boundless energy, and well into her 80's still attempted to run. She always gave people the benefit of the doubt often renting and creating space for those others had pushed away. She was always willing to give second chances. She was outspoken about mental health and sexuality. Her passion was creating space for LGBTQ+ and she lived to see gay marriage legalized. She was co-founder of PFLAG in Albuquerque and opened up the first branch of PFLAG in Huntsville, AL. She was also outspoken about everyone receiving mental health. Mental health provided her support in a time of need and she felt it was a right everyone deserved along with medical health. She was a woman ahead of her time; she fought for equality and love. She had no fear in making others uncomfortable when speaking out for what was right. With soft hands and a heavy heart, we say good-bye to a woman who wanted to leave this world better than how she found it." Thanks dear Eileen. Rest in peace.There will be a funeral mass at St. Joseph Church, 2300 Beasley Avenue, NW, Huntsville, AL 35816, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Father Joe, followed by a short graveside service at Faith Memorial. The family requests no flowers please. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close