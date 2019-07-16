Eileen Lommasson







Eileen



Lommasson, 93,



passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Memorial donations may be made in Eileen's name to the Cure Alzheimer's



Fund. She en-



tered this world on Wednesday,



April 21, 1926, in Anaconda, MT,



the oldest daughter of Walter and Violet Verdan Roy. She was predeceased by her sister, Mildred Roy Bennett. The first in her family to go to college, she graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Montana. She fell in love with Tom Lommasson of Missoula, Montana, and they married in 1948. He died in 1972 after 24 years of marriage. She is survived by



their four children, Sandra,



Glenn and Alan



Lommasson, and Peg



Feibig; five grandchildren, Rena Crocker,



Brian Pickens,



Ed Rosenfeld,



Joel Lommasson, and Adrianne



Lommasson; six great-grandchildren; and



her mother-in-



-law, Emma



Lommasson.



After the death of her husband, she worked as a legal secretary in the Rodey Law Firm for 37 years, one of the great joys and contributions of her life. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at La Vida Llena, 10501 Lagrima De Oro Road NE,87111. Please visit our online guestbook for Eileen at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 16, 2019