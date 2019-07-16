Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
La Vida Llena
10501 Lagrima De Oro Road NE
View Map
Eileen Lommasson


1926 - 2019
Eileen Lommasson Obituary
Eileen Lommasson



Eileen

Lommasson, 93,

passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Memorial donations may be made in Eileen's name to the Cure Alzheimer's

Fund. She en-

tered this world on Wednesday,

April 21, 1926, in Anaconda, MT,

the oldest daughter of Walter and Violet Verdan Roy. She was predeceased by her sister, Mildred Roy Bennett. The first in her family to go to college, she graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Montana. She fell in love with Tom Lommasson of Missoula, Montana, and they married in 1948. He died in 1972 after 24 years of marriage. She is survived by

their four children, Sandra,

Glenn and Alan

Lommasson, and Peg

Feibig; five grandchildren, Rena Crocker,

Brian Pickens,

Ed Rosenfeld,

Joel Lommasson, and Adrianne

Lommasson; six great-grandchildren; and

her mother-in-

-law, Emma

Lommasson.

After the death of her husband, she worked as a legal secretary in the Rodey Law Firm for 37 years, one of the great joys and contributions of her life. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at La Vida Llena, 10501 Lagrima De Oro Road NE,87111. Please visit our online guestbook for Eileen at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 16, 2019
