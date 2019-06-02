Eileen Lugibill Thompson

Eileen Lugibill Thompson died in her sleep on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born February 25, 1926 in

Lima, Ohio to Adrian Christian Lugibill and Louise

Badertscher Lugibill, and married Stephen Wright Thompson, who has predeceased her. She is survived by her children, Stephen Adrian Thompson and wife, Olga; Michele Thompson Lommasson and husband, Glenn; and Michael; granddaughter, Adrianne Lommasson; and brother, John. She will be missed. Please visit our online guestbook for Eileen at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
