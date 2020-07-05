1/
Eileen Sandoval
Our beloved sister Eileen Sandoval passed away on April 13, 2020. Eileen was a life long resident of Albuquerque. She was preceded in death by her parents Rudy and Mercy Sandoval. She is survived by brothers Jimmy Sandoval, Rudy Sandoval (Debby), sisters Gloria McMurray (William) and Christine Sedillo (Abel). She worked for Santa Fe Protective Services. She was loved by so many. Because of the coronaviris services have already taken place with the family.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
