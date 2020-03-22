Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Swanberg. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Swanberg







Eileen Swanberg, 98, passed away March 19 at Silver Wings Assisted Living in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Eileen was born December 1, 1921 in Haleyville, Alabama to Etta and Esley Owens. After graduating from high school in Birmingham, Alabama, Eileen worked for the Dupont de Nemours Company involved in helping the war effort. In 1943 she met and married her husband Charles M. Swanberg a soldier with the Army Signal Corp. After 24 years as an Army wife traveling and living in many different places in the United States and Germany, they retired to Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Eileen had many interests including ceramics and watercolor painting. She was a member of St Andrews United Methodist Church where she was involved in the choir, Sunday School, women's circles and events. In retirement she enjoyed going on fishing trips with her husband and close friends to Pagosa Springs, Colorado. In recent years while living at Los Colinas village, Eileen enjoyed visiting with friends, playing the piano in the lobby and leading a choir of residents.



Eileen was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles; her parents; and two sisters, Gladys Waters and Opal Holland. She is survived by her son Charles Swanberg (Karen Amundson) of Sandia Park, NM; daughter, Jan Beck (Donald Beck) of Sandia Park, NM; granddaughters, Rene Swanberg (Jamie Richard) of Albuquerque, NM, Sarah Beck of Canton, New York, and Shannon Rock (Nicholas Rock) of Dallas Texas; great-granddaughters, Brooke Garcia of Portland, Oregon, and Janelle Garcia of Albuquerque, NM. She is also survived by many nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.



A private interment will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Silver Wings Assisted Living Facility on Academy NW for their loving care and compassion.







"For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun?



And what is it to cease breathing, but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?



Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing?



And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb.



And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance."



(The prophet by



Kahlil Gibran)



