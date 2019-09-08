Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Tobin. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 5:00 PM San Felipe church Old Town , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen T. Tobin







Eileen T. Tobin began her life in Dearborn, MI on January 8, 1943 - and what a life it was! She grew up in a home designed and built by Henry Ford and attended elementary and high school at her family parish, Sacred Heart. She loved playing baseball and hanging out with neighborhood friends and family. As the daughter of a Ford worker â€" she loved cars. She could tell you the make and model of every classic car on the road. Almost every car she owned was a Ford convertible. Just 6 months before her death she leased a new dark blue Mustang convertible and drove it with the top down every chance she could.



After high school, Eileen joined the navy, which launched her career as a nurse. She continued her education to become a licensed RN and worked in doctor's offices, at Great Lakes Steel, Los Alamos Medical Center, Motorola and Belen public schools. She touched the lives of thousands of people and many tell the stories of how she saved their lives either as a first responder or with her keen observation skills that helped her identify life threatening medical issues.



Eileen never missed the opportunity for a party. She was pure Irish and always hosted a great St. Patrick's Day celebration as well as many Christmas gatherings. Her friends looked forward to her signature drink, a White Russian or later in life, a Cosmo. The best steak a person could ever eat was prepared by her on the grill â€" winter or summer.



Fun was the name of the game. At an early age she and a friend applied for TWA credit cards and took off for Europe â€" without a care about the cost. She traveled to Ireland with family and friends many times and also spent time in Mexico, Canada, and Europe. Road trips and even camping trips were a part of the way she saw the US.



Eileen left this world while in hospice in Kalamazoo, MI. on August 28, 2019. She is survived by her family: Karen and Ven, Kevin and Sara, Alex and Emily Sandoval; Jim, Ryan and Jennifer, Erin and Sara Roberts; Mary and Philip McLeod, Ann Mary MacLeod, Joe and Sandy Bailey as well as many great nieces and nephews.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated at San Felipe church in Old Town on Tuesday, September 10th at 5:00pm followed by a reception. All are invited!



