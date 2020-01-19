Elaine A. Saavedra
Elaine A. Saavedra, dear wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Elaine was born on November 27, 1951, in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Bennie and Florence Roybal. Elaine retired after 19 years from the Army National Guard as an Active Guard Reserve Sergeant First Class. She was proud of being a woman in the military and serving her country. Prior to the military, Elaine worked for various state agencies in Santa Fe.
She is survived by her loving husband Paul; son, Richard (Bernadette); daughter, Michelle (Jerry); granddaughter, Valerie (Vicente); and grandchildren, Leyna and Victor. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Recitation of Rosary will be 11:30 AM, Wednesday January 22, 2020 at San Isidro Catholic Church, 3552 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507. Mass will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will be at 2:15 PM, Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020