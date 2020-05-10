Elaine H. House
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine H. House



Just a few minutes ago a nurse from our Mother's doctor office called to talk about the order for first wheelchair. She had not yet received the message that Elaine House had passed away. Our Mother's favorite song for this time of her life was "Precious Lord Take My Hand". Her passing happened just that way. Her Lord and Savior Jesus took her by the hand and led her home on Saturday afternoon April 25, 2020. She had just turned 98 years old on the 18th of April. Elaine was comfortable that afternoon at her home and was being

tended to by her son Bradley House, his wife Jane and me her daughter, Beverly House Wilson. The highlights of her life were extraordinaire. After May 12th you can read all about that in the extended version of her obituary. My brother and I invite you to enjoy reading the rest of Elaine's story and listening to a special recording made just for her as sung by her favorite soprano. Please visit

www.DanielsFuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Elaine was a wonderful lady and leader. Her kindness toward me as I started my work with GFWC will always be remembered and appreciated.
May 10, 2020
Elaine was a wonderful person I'm glade I got to know her she will be missed deeply
Veronica lopez
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved