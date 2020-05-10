Elaine H. HouseJust a few minutes ago a nurse from our Mother's doctor office called to talk about the order for first wheelchair. She had not yet received the message that Elaine House had passed away. Our Mother's favorite song for this time of her life was "Precious Lord Take My Hand". Her passing happened just that way. Her Lord and Savior Jesus took her by the hand and led her home on Saturday afternoon April 25, 2020. She had just turned 98 years old on the 18th of April. Elaine was comfortable that afternoon at her home and was beingtended to by her son Bradley House, his wife Jane and me her daughter, Beverly House Wilson. The highlights of her life were extraordinaire. After May 12th you can read all about that in the extended version of her obituary. My brother and I invite you to enjoy reading the rest of Elaine's story and listening to a special recording made just for her as sung by her favorite soprano. Please visit