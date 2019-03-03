Eldon Wayne Adams
|
Eldon Wayne
Adams, 83,
Albuquerque NM passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Wayne Adams is survived by his wife of 65 years, Selma G Adams; Sons: E. Wayne Adams Jr. and wife, Wanda, Albuquerque NM; James E. Adams and wife, Kelley, Plano, TX; and
Daughter Dee Dee
McInroy, Los Alamos, NM. Grandchildren: Amanda
Thomas and husband Kyle, Cassie Adams, and Travis McInroy; Great-
grandchildren: Sadie and Jude Thomas. He is also survived by his two brothers: Leon Adams and wife, Kay, Burleson, TX; and
Mike Adams and wife
Mary, Cleburne TX.
Wayne was born in Ft. Worth Texas and preceded in death by his parents and sister. Wayne began his career as an Aerospace Engineer for General Dynamics (1955-1976) in Ft. Worth, TX that took him to Albuquerque, NM. in 1976 Wayne and his family moved to Las Vegas, NV where he held numerous positions within the Department of Energy that concluded
with him being the Director of Safeguards and Security (1976-2005). Wayne was a private pilot, tennis player, and enjoyed family activities and hobbies of reading, boating, and aviation events. He was loved dearly and will be missed greatly by his family and many friends.
A celebration of Life will be held on March 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Daniels Funeral Home, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico with internment to be at a later date. The family ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019