Eleanor GallegosEleanor Gallegos has decidedto leave us on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, to proceed indeath with her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father,Herman Galle-gos; mother, Frances Gallegos; her two aunts shetook care of, Helen andGregorita Sanchez; brother, Richard Gallegos, and nephew Joseph "Joey" Gallegos.Eleanor was from Willard, New Mexico, but resided in Albuquerque, NM after graduating high school.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Arsenia Gallegos of Albuquerque, NM; aunts, Gabriella Torrez-Taylor of Grand Prairie, TX and Rosella Torrez of Albuquerque, NM; brothers, Tony Gallegos of Mesa, AZ, Michael Gallegos (Pamela Gallegos) of Albuquerque, NM, Rudy Gallegos (Alice Gallegos) ofAlbuquerque, NM, Adrian Gallegos (Bernadette Gallegos) of Mesa, AZ, and sister Yolanda Gallegos (David Dean) of Willard, NM, along with many nieces and nephews; nine godchildren; as well as other family members and friends who loved and will miss her.Services will be held at Our Lady of GuadalupeCatholic Church,1860 Griegos Rd. NW. A Rosarywill be recitedon Thursday,March 21, 2019 at7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday,March 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Joseph Gallegos, Anthony Gallegos, Marvin Gallegos, Joshua Gallegos, Aaron Maes, Isaiah Garcia, Conner Gallegos and David Dean. Honorary Pallbearers willbe Lourdes Gutierrez-Victoria, Linda Jaramillo, Bianca Gallegos, OliviaGallegos, Xavier Gallegos, Savannah Gallegos, AngelLara, Mario Garcia andJeremiah Sesma (Chunky Monkey). The GallegosFamily would like to thank one of the caretakers ofEleanor, FlorenciaGutierrez, for taking such great care of her and all that she has done from the beginning to the end.Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. directfuneralservicesabq.com Funeral Home Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque

2919 4TH Street NW

Albuquerque , NM 87107

(505) 343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 19, 2019

