Eleanor Gallegos
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Gallegos.
Eleanor Gallegos has decided
to leave us on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, to proceed in
death with her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father,
Herman Galle-
gos; mother, Frances Gallegos; her two aunts she
took care of, Helen and
Gregorita Sanchez; brother, Richard Gallegos, and nephew Joseph "Joey" Gallegos.
Eleanor was from Willard, New Mexico, but resided in Albuquerque, NM after graduating high school.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Arsenia Gallegos of Albuquerque, NM; aunts, Gabriella Torrez-Taylor of Grand Prairie, TX and Rosella Torrez of Albuquerque, NM; brothers, Tony Gallegos of Mesa, AZ, Michael Gallegos (Pamela Gallegos) of Albuquerque, NM, Rudy Gallegos (Alice Gallegos) of
Albuquerque, NM, Adrian Gallegos (Bernadette Gallegos) of Mesa, AZ, and sister Yolanda Gallegos (David Dean) of Willard, NM, along with many nieces and nephews; nine godchildren; as well as other family members and friends who loved and will miss her.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe
Catholic Church,
1860 Griegos Rd. NW. A Rosary
will be recited
on Thursday,
March 21, 2019 at
7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday,
March 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Gallegos, Anthony Gallegos, Marvin Gallegos, Joshua Gallegos, Aaron Maes, Isaiah Garcia, Conner Gallegos and David Dean. Honorary Pallbearers will
be Lourdes Gutierrez-
Victoria, Linda Jaramillo, Bianca Gallegos, Olivia
Gallegos, Xavier Gallegos, Savannah Gallegos, Angel
Lara, Mario Garcia and
Jeremiah Sesma (Chunky Monkey). The Gallegos
Family would like to thank one of the caretakers of
Eleanor, Florencia
Gutierrez, for taking such great care of her and all that she has done from the beginning to the end.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. directfuneralservicesabq.com
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
(505) 343-8008
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 19, 2019