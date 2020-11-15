Eleanor McConnell







Eleanor McConnell, 83, of Albuquerque passed away peacefully on March 16th, 2020. She was born December 14th, 1936 to Thomas (Alfonzo) and Emma Griffin and joining her elder sister, Emma Jean Griffin, of Mountainair, NM.



She is survived by her children, Cari Lemme, Julie Gartner (Tony); Bill McConnell (Sherri), Margaret Baca (Tony), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.



She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and husband, Howard James (Jim) Lemme and husband Francis McConnell



She graduated from Mountainair High School, UNM and Iowa State University culminating in a Master's Degree. She devoted most of her career to early childhood development, first at Head Start and later at Eastern Hills Baptist School where she was beloved by many children and their families. A devoted member of Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 45+ years, she devoted her personal life to her family, her faith, and her vast collection of family heirlooms and antiques.



Memorial service to be held November 21st, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112.





