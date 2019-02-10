Albuquerque Journal Obituaries

More Obituaries for Elena Atencio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elena Atencio

Elena Atencio Obituary
Elena Marisa Atencio



Elena Marisa Atencio July 7, 2003 - January 7, 2019 It is with great sadness to announce that our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend has gone to be with our Lord in Heaven after an accident on January 7, 2019. She was born July 7, 2003 in Los Alamos, NM and was a sophomore at Cibola High School. She loved school, her friends, at Cibola so much. She was an amazing student and an amazing daughter and sister. We miss her a lot. Elena is survived by her mom, Christine Atencio; and stepdad, Jason Lopez; brother, Floyd James Atencio; sister, Alicia Atencio; maternal grandmother, Loyola Apodaca; paternal grandparents, Gabriel and Tessie Atencio; aunt and uncle, Monica and Matthew Newman; cousins, Brian Varela Jr. and Jacob Newman; and many more family members including grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins as well. Elena was preceded in death by her father, Floyd A. Atencio; and maternal grandfather, Floyd Cummings.

A Rosary will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church 5712 Paradise Blvd NW. It would be an honor if you would join us to celebrate the life of our beautiful girl. We are forever thankful for all your help, thoughts, and prayers. Please visit our online guestbook for Elena at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
