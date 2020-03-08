Elena Q. Baca
Elena "Helen" Q. Baca, born March 5, 1955 age 64, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her loving parents Santiago and Rose Baca on February 21, 2020. Helen is also preceded in death by her brothers Eliseo and Robert Baca. Helen is survived by her brother Vincent Baca, several nephews, nieces and many more friends and family. A celebration of life will take place at New Beginnings Church on March 13, at Noon. 3601 Montgomery Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87004
Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Southern Chapel
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020