Elevi (Levi) Jaramillo
Elevi (Levi) Jaramillo, age 97, born in Servilleta Plaza, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Mr. Jaramillo is survived by his beloved wife, Josie Jaramillo; children, Tony Jaramillo and wife, Sarah of Mt. Clair California, Leroy Jaramillo and wife, Rose and Rex Jaramillo; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews and many other extended family and friends. Mr. Jaramillo was a World War II Veteran serving in the 188 Army Infantry-Fighting Blue Devils.
A visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 10:45 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. A Committal service will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Jaramillo, Anthony Jaramillo, Norman Gallegos, Mildred Valdez, Kenny Jaramillo and David Trujillo. Honorary Pallbearer will be Christobal Trujillo.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019