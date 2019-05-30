Elia F. Leyba

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM
87106
(505)-842-8800
Obituary
Elia F. Leyba



Elia F. Leyba,

103, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 4, 1915, was

raised in Llano Largo, NM and

later moved to

Albuquerque. She is preceded

in death by her

parents, Ismael and

Lebradita Leyba; two sons, George Aleman and Albert Lovato, Jr.; one daughter, Gloria Lovato. She is survived by four daughters, Phoebe Aleman, Olivama Aleman, Mary Madrid (Tommy), Amy Lovato; one son, Eloy Aleman (Irene); 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grand-children, 30

great-great grandchildren;





and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m.,

Friday, May 31, 2019, at Strong-Thorne Mortu-

ary, 1100 Coal

SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m., and Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial immediately following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 30, 2019
