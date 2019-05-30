Elia F. Leyba
Elia F. Leyba,
103, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 4, 1915, was
raised in Llano Largo, NM and
later moved to
Albuquerque. She is preceded
in death by her
parents, Ismael and
Lebradita Leyba; two sons, George Aleman and Albert Lovato, Jr.; one daughter, Gloria Lovato. She is survived by four daughters, Phoebe Aleman, Olivama Aleman, Mary Madrid (Tommy), Amy Lovato; one son, Eloy Aleman (Irene); 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grand-children, 30
great-great grandchildren;
and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m.,
Friday, May 31, 2019, at Strong-Thorne Mortu-
ary, 1100 Coal
SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m., and Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial immediately following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 30, 2019