Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Service 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Tome , NM View Map Rosary 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Tome , NM View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Tome , NM View Map

Elias Calles



1921-2019







Elias Calles, age 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 14, 2019, while vacationing in Wasilla, Alaska. He was a WWII Veteran who proudly served his country in Germany from 1942-1945, experiencing hardship and using his talents to preserve our freedom. He trained in Fort Bliss, TX and Fort Sill, OK. Elias visited Fort Sill last year and had fond memories of being with his beloved wife, Elena, there in their youth. He served in Battery "A" Battalion 241 field artillery. In war, he supervised eight men in the operation and firing of a 105 millimeter howitzer. Elias bore sighted howitzer and relayed fire commands to gunners. He served overseas 17 months in European Theater of Operations. His three years in WWII were as truck driver, gunner and Chief of section light artillery. Elias had campaigns in northern France, Ardennes Rhineland, Central Europe and decorated the American theatre Ribbon, European middle Eastern Ribbon Victory Medal. On return home, he and Elena started a family in Adelino and worshipped at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tome, where they both served as Eucharistic Ministers and labored there cheerfully. He worked at the Ice Plant in the Belen ATSF Railway, then at General Electric as a machinist, then was in shipping in Albuquerque. His later years were spend with family and traveling. Elias traveled to Hawaii, renewed 60 year vows and viewed Pearl Harbor. They traveled to Alaska for their 70th anniversary. He also did the pilgrimage to the Tome Hill in his 90's. Elias's life was filled with hardship and triumphs. Serving his country for us all was his greatest honor and love for the Lord. He was a servant and will always be remembered as that. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Elena, and granddaughter, Rachel Ann; brother, Jose Calles. Elias was a loyal father and Tata to four children, Ambrose and Ricky Calles, Patti Sellars and Jeanette Urtiaga; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and one due in October; brother, Adolfo Calles. Services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tome, beginning with a Viewing at 10:00 AM, a Rosary to be recited at 11:00 AM and a Funeral Mass to be officiated by Father Hernandez at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Tome Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Isidro Urtiaga, Lucas Urtiaga, Ira Sellars, Bryan Calles, Jevon Calles, and Justin Calles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Elisandro Chavez, Louis Lutz and Phil Pacheco. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the repairs of the church interior at Immaculate Conception Tome fundraiser in his name. Please sign Elias's online tribute at



