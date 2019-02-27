Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elias Macias. View Sign









Elias Del Villar Macias, age 85, born in Hermita del Los Correa, Zacatecas, Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Mr. Macias is survived by his children, Anna Villegas and husband, Jaime, Anthony Macias and wife, Ellie, Carolyn McCarley and husband, David; sisters, Rafaela Julien, Maria Refugio Kocian and husband, Ian; brother, Tomas Macias and wife, Belen; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Macias was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary T. Macias; brother, Raul Macias and parents, Antonio and Leonor Macias.



A visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Catholic Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.; a final visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave NW, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Pajarito Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Pedro Villegas, Diego Villegas, Lance Bernal, Antonio Macias, Charles Julien and Pete Valdez. Please visit



