Elias R. Maez III
1965-2020
Elias R. Maez III, age 54, went to be with his heavenly father on February 28, 2020. He was the co- owner of Maez Drilling in Peralta, NM for many years. Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta beginning on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with a Public Viewing at 5:00 PM and a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020, there will be a Final Visitation at 9:00 AM, a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM and Interment following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Please sign Elias's on line tribute and see full obit at
romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2020