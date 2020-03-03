Elias R. Maez III

Service Information
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-8501
Obituary
Elias R. Maez III

1965-2020



Elias R. Maez III, age 54, went to be with his heavenly father on February 28, 2020. He was the co- owner of Maez Drilling in Peralta, NM for many years. Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta beginning on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with a Public Viewing at 5:00 PM and a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020, there will be a Final Visitation at 9:00 AM, a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM and Interment following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Please sign Elias's on line tribute and see full obit at

romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
