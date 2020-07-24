Elifas Santillanes
Elifas Santillanes, age 100, a lifelong resident of Alameda, NM, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Elifas is survived by his children, Phil Santillanes and wife, Genieve, and Judy Bercier-Padilla and husband, Pete Padilla; grandchildren, Ricky, Randy, Valerie, Wendy, Renee, Jeanice, Brenda, Rodney, Paul, and Janelle; over 20 great-grandchildren; over 25 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Elifas was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Leon and Ageda Santillanes; his wife of 77 years, Ruth Santillanes; sisters, Betty Gutierrez and Grace Apodaca; son, Meliton Santillanes; granddaughter, Emilia Saavedra; son-in-law, Blaine Bercier; and daughter-in-law, Marie Santillanes.
Elifas was born in 1919 in Albuquerque, NM. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was the strength of the family. Elifas was an active member of the community and his church. He welcomed everyone into his home with a smile and will truly be missed by many. Elifas also served our country with the U.S. Naval Service and received several Medals of honor to include the Victory Medal from WWII, Philippine Liberation 2 Star, and Asiatic-Pacific 6 Star. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private Service. Please visit our online guestbook for Elifas at www.FrenchFunerals.com