Elinor Bratton
Elinor Bratton, 89, a resident of Albuquerque died Thursday, December 19, 2019. She is survived by her son, Kent Bratton and wife Julie; daughter, Jan Brunton and husband Dean, all of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Jennifer Bratton, Jessica Aull, Don Brunton and wife Carina, and Tom Brunton and wife Rachel; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Merton Bratton.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 9500 Constitution Ave. NE with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , New Mexico Chapter. Please visit our online guestbook for Mrs. Bratton at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019