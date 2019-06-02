Elinor Rose Roberts (1935 - 2019)
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Obituary
Elinor "Ellie" Rose Roberts



Elinor "Ellie" Rose Roberts, 83, of Rio Rancho, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. Ellie was born August 10, 1935, in South Bend, Indiana to John and Rose Pine. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Dean Roberts. Ellie is survived by her daughters, Debbie Robbins, Judy Bergs and Emily Crawford; 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Ellie was very devoted to her animals including horses, goats, dogs and cats. Gifts may be made in Ellie's honor to The Animal Humane Society of your choice. Per the family's request, private services will be held at a later time. Elinor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
