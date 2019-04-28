Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisabeth Anne Mulkern. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:30 AM Prince of Peace Catholic church Send Flowers Obituary

Elisabeth Anne MulkernOn Wednesday,April 17, 2019,Elisabeth AnneMulkern, beloved wife and mother, passed away atage 53 after abrief battle with cancer.Elisabeth wasborn April 14,1966 in Minneapolis, MN toWilliam andMaureen (McNeive)Hedlund. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Journalism in 1988 and worked in TV news. On May 26, 1990, she married Joe Mulkern. They had a daughter, Margaret, and a son, Brendan, after which the family moved to Albuquerque in 1998. Elisabeth had a lifelong passion for books: having worked in journalism, she moved to working at bookstores and eventually joined the Albuquerque Library staff to indulge her appetite for reading. She also developed an interest in knitting, and enjoyed the friends she made while craftingendless afghans,scarves andsocks. Elisabethadored the mountains of her adopted home andloved hiking,mountain biking, and being im-mersed in thepeaks of theRocky Moun-tains. Above all, Elisabeth valued family and friends, holding them all close to her heart. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her father, William, her mother, Maureen, andbrother John. She issurvived by her husbandJoe, daughter Margaret(Patrick) and son Brendan (Donna), along with sisters Mary and Eileen, and brothers Steve and Bill. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic church, 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Library. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019

