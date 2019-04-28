Elisabeth Anne Mulkern
On Wednesday,
April 17, 2019,
Elisabeth Anne
Mulkern, beloved wife and mother, passed away at
age 53 after a
brief battle with cancer.
Elisabeth was
born April 14,
1966 in Minneapolis, MN to
William and
Maureen (McNeive)
Hedlund. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Journalism in 1988 and worked in TV news. On May 26, 1990, she married Joe Mulkern. They had a daughter, Margaret, and a son, Brendan, after which the family moved to Albuquerque in 1998. Elisabeth had a lifelong passion for books: having worked in journalism, she moved to working at bookstores and eventually joined the Albuquerque Library staff to indulge her appetite for reading. She also developed an interest in knitting, and enjoyed the friends she made while crafting
endless afghans,
scarves and
socks. Elisabeth
adored the mountains of her adopted home and
loved hiking,
mountain biking, and being im-
mersed in the
peaks of the
Rocky Moun-
tains. Above all, Elisabeth valued family and friends, holding them all close to her heart. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her father, William, her mother, Maureen, and
brother John. She is
survived by her husband
Joe, daughter Margaret
(Patrick) and son Brendan (Donna), along with sisters Mary and Eileen, and brothers Steve and Bill. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic church, 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Library.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019