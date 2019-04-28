Elisabeth Anne Mulkern (1966 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic church
Obituary
Elisabeth Anne Mulkern



On Wednesday,

April 17, 2019,

Elisabeth Anne

Mulkern, beloved wife and mother, passed away at

age 53 after a

brief battle with cancer.

Elisabeth was

born April 14,

1966 in Minneapolis, MN to

William and

Maureen (McNeive)

Hedlund. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Journalism in 1988 and worked in TV news. On May 26, 1990, she married Joe Mulkern. They had a daughter, Margaret, and a son, Brendan, after which the family moved to Albuquerque in 1998. Elisabeth had a lifelong passion for books: having worked in journalism, she moved to working at bookstores and eventually joined the Albuquerque Library staff to indulge her appetite for reading. She also developed an interest in knitting, and enjoyed the friends she made while crafting

endless afghans,

scarves and

socks. Elisabeth

adored the mountains of her adopted home and

loved hiking,

mountain biking, and being im-

mersed in the

peaks of the

Rocky Moun-

tains. Above all, Elisabeth valued family and friends, holding them all close to her heart. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her father, William, her mother, Maureen, and

brother John. She is

survived by her husband

Joe, daughter Margaret

(Patrick) and son Brendan (Donna), along with sisters Mary and Eileen, and brothers Steve and Bill. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic church, 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Library.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019
