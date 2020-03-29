Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elise N. Semrad. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elise N. Semrad







Elise Norwood Semrad, 90, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, died March 11, 2020. She was the only child of Nell Ladd and George Ellis Norwood. Elise was born in Enid, Oklahoma and raised in Clarendon, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Semrad. After marrying in 1948, Robert and Elise began a lifetime of adventures together. They moved with their two young daughters to Veracruz, Mexico, where Elise gave birth to their third child, a son. She developed a deep love for Mexico and its culture, and maintained lifelong friendships with the people she met there. Elise and Robert later lived in Houston, Texas; Carlsbad, New Mexico; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Elise was a skilled seamstress who could sew any project that her kids and grandkids could dream up: miniature mouse wardrobes, glider airplane covers, wedding trousseaus, and designer prom gowns. In her later years, she loved applique, piecing intricate quilt tops by hand, and going on shopping expeditions just to "feel the fabric." Elise was an exceptional homemaker and loved to entertain friends, business associates, and family in her beautiful home. Her vegetable soup was legendary: she wrote out the recipe for us many times, but we've never managed to cook a perfect replica. As a grandmother, Elise endeavored to teach her grandchildren "couth" by engaging them in elaborate, fun-filled tea parties; her grandchildren will always remember creating handwritten invitations and deliberating over the menu (julienne carrots being the most popular choice year after year!).



Elise valued her family above all. She approached her role as wife, mother, and grandmother with humor and grace. When one of us fell short she would wryly say, "I done the best I could!" She enjoyed her own company, she liked to worry about the weather, and up until the day before she died she was laughing that big signature laugh of hers.



Elise is survived by her three children, Robert Eugene Semrad (Joy), Susan Semrad Sewell (Everest) and Christina Semrad Westbrook (Dan), along with grandchildren Cathryn Johansson (Erik), Sara Mancini (J.J.), Everest Sewell IV, and Elyse Thompson (Adam), and six great-grandchildren. Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date where she will be laid to rest with Robert Semrad.



Elise N. SemradElise Norwood Semrad, 90, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, died March 11, 2020. She was the only child of Nell Ladd and George Ellis Norwood. Elise was born in Enid, Oklahoma and raised in Clarendon, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Semrad. After marrying in 1948, Robert and Elise began a lifetime of adventures together. They moved with their two young daughters to Veracruz, Mexico, where Elise gave birth to their third child, a son. She developed a deep love for Mexico and its culture, and maintained lifelong friendships with the people she met there. Elise and Robert later lived in Houston, Texas; Carlsbad, New Mexico; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.Elise was a skilled seamstress who could sew any project that her kids and grandkids could dream up: miniature mouse wardrobes, glider airplane covers, wedding trousseaus, and designer prom gowns. In her later years, she loved applique, piecing intricate quilt tops by hand, and going on shopping expeditions just to "feel the fabric." Elise was an exceptional homemaker and loved to entertain friends, business associates, and family in her beautiful home. Her vegetable soup was legendary: she wrote out the recipe for us many times, but we've never managed to cook a perfect replica. As a grandmother, Elise endeavored to teach her grandchildren "couth" by engaging them in elaborate, fun-filled tea parties; her grandchildren will always remember creating handwritten invitations and deliberating over the menu (julienne carrots being the most popular choice year after year!).Elise valued her family above all. She approached her role as wife, mother, and grandmother with humor and grace. When one of us fell short she would wryly say, "I done the best I could!" She enjoyed her own company, she liked to worry about the weather, and up until the day before she died she was laughing that big signature laugh of hers.Elise is survived by her three children, Robert Eugene Semrad (Joy), Susan Semrad Sewell (Everest) and Christina Semrad Westbrook (Dan), along with grandchildren Cathryn Johansson (Erik), Sara Mancini (J.J.), Everest Sewell IV, and Elyse Thompson (Adam), and six great-grandchildren. Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date where she will be laid to rest with Robert Semrad. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close