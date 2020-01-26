Eliseo Saavedra
Eliseo Saavedra, age 88, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in Veguita, NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Eliseo was well know for gardening and selling his chile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estanislado and Avenicia Saavedra; his son, Gerald Saavedra; grandchildren, Samantha Saavedra and Greyson Jones; his siblings, Frank Saavedra, Stella Giron, Clorinda Montoya and Leo Saavedra.
Eliseo is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jennie Saavedra; his children Barbara Montoya and husband Ernie, Stan Saavedra and wife Donna, Sandra Saavedra and husband Odalis; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Eliseo will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 3424 Fourth St., NW, Albuquerque, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also at St. Therese Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Veguita Cemetery, in Veguita, NM. Honored to serve as Casket Bearers will be Maurice Sanchez, Speedy Sanchez, Jonathan Sanchez, Ernie Montoya, Odalis Guzman, Anthony Crowell. Honorary Bearers will be Madison, Natalee, Aviana, Amarae, Desiree and Mila.
Those who wish to express their condolences, may visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020