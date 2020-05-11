Elisha Lucero







Happy Birthday Leasha! Its hard to believe we are here celebrating your birthday without you. Losing you has been a whole other level of grief and heartbreak. It is the first without you here. You would have been 29!! Say what!?! I can't believe you left us so early in life. We were supposed to grow old in a nursing home joking together like always. Only God truly knows how much our hearts ache and miss you. We love you very much and can't wait for the day we are all reunited in the presence of our Lord. Oh, what a day that will be! For now



Happy BIRTHDAY Leashie!!



From all of your family and friends!





