Eliud Sanchez







Eliud (Leo)



Sanchez, born



Thursday,



November 5,



1925 in Pajarito, in the South Valley of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully to join his Lord and



Savior, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Agnes Cordova Sanchez; children, Christina Xylas, Rosalind Hodovance (Jack), Raymond Edward Sanchez; grandchildren,



Jessica Baca, Lori PiÃ±a, Tanya Perea Walker (Rob), Rayna Barela, Raynessa Peirot (Matt), Lynn Sanchez, Christopher Eliud Perea, Antonio Sanchez, Marcus Sanchez, Angelo Sanchez, Aaron Sanchez; 10 great-grandchildren;



siblings, Pat Sanchez,



Angie Metzgar (JD), Albert



Sanchez (Becky), Viola Candelaria, Suzanne Martinez (Felix), and Darlene Marsh; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leo was preceded in death by his parents,



Tomas and Isabel Sanchez; son, Anthony Eliud



Sanchez; granddaughter,



Rayleen Sanchez; siblings, Julia Padilla, Tom Sanchez, and Lupita Saiz.



Leo established Valley Lumber Mills, Inc. in Albuquerque with his wife Agnes and brother Albert. He was one of the first successful Hispanic businessmen in the South Valley. An entrepreneur at heart, he reinvented himself as an owner and operator of real estate after retiring from his lumber mill. Leo was energized by business and at age 93 still drove



his van to tend to his



properties.



Leo and his wife met and were married at age 19. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on May 3, 2019. The foundation of his family, Leo



loved and was



dearly loved. He ensured the well-being of his wife, children, and grandchildren. Leo, a soft-spoken man, led by example. He was patient, gentle, compassionate, and a friend to all including animals, especially his beloved dogs, Champ and Rio. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed meeting people and easily struck up conversations hoping to learn about their backgrounds. He traveled throughout Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, and the United States as well as touring 22 countries in Europe with Agnes while celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. He was a life-long learner; curious and energetic. His family will treasure memories of his many joys including dancing with Agnes, nature programs, exploring the news and music on the internet, good meals, sweets (especially ice cream), and the Pittsburg Steelers.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at



FRENCH â€" Lomas. A



Reception will immediately follow. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m.



at St. Charles Borromeo



Church, 1818 Coal Pl. SE. Private committal services will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook and obituary for Eliud at



