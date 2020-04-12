Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elivardo Ortega. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elivardo S Ortega







It is with great sadness that the family of Sam Ortega, age 77, announces his passing after a brief battle with cancer on April 3, 2020.



Sam was born September 25, 1942 in Arroyo Hondo, NM. He joined the Air Force at 17, and was stationed in Ramey, Puerto Rico. During his 25 year career, he met and married the love of his life Alma, raised a family of four children, deployed to Vietnam and received a B.S. in Education. After retirement, he worked for the SSA and Ross Aviation.



Sam loved his family, friends and his dog Otis. He was always very generous, helpful and a friend to all. He enjoyed fishing, dominoes, backgammon, telling jokes and visiting Casinos. At home he spent hours listening to Latin music while working on his yard.



Sam is preceded in death by parents Samuel and Gregorita Ortega and brothers Donaldo, Sofio and Moises. He is survived by his wife Alma, sons Sam Jr.(Vanessa) and Juan, daughters Roxanna (Jeff) and Sahudy, brothers Norberto (Flora), Leonardo (Karen), Carlos and Enoch, sister Belinda (Gilbert), sisters in law Constancia, Florence and Yoko and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Sam will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May he rest in the comfort and peace of our Heavenly Father. Services and internment at Santa Fe National Cemetary will be announced at a future date.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020

