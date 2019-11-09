Elizabeth A. Hoffman

Elizabeth A. Hoffman passed away suddenly on October 30, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA. Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Walter G. Hoffman and her children: sons Ralph and Tony and daughters Deborah, Bonnie, Connie and Emily.

In addition, she will be greatly missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. There are many people who will remember her fondly including extended family members, friends, and others who always called her "Mom."

The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rio Rancho Special Olympics.

https://give.specialolympics.org/

http://www.directservicesabq.com/ for more details. for more details.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
