Obituary
Elizabeth

Aronsson "Betsy" Parker, 66, a longtime employee of Sandia National Laboratories,

passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family after a brave and inspiring three-

year battle with cancer. Betsy was the cherished wife of Steve Parker, Broomfield, CO; adored

mother of daughter Kelsey Bradfield and son-in-law Jordan Bradfield of Whispering Pines, NC; daughter Jamie Parker of Denver, CO; and "Grammy" of Cohen and Layne Bradfield.

Born in Valley Forge, PA on May 13, 1952, Betsy was the first child of Joyce Stoddard Aronson of The Woodlands, TX, and the late Col. Richard Aronson; older sister to Ann Halverson (and Bob) also of The Woodlands; Catherine Master of Bethesda, MD; and Richard William Aronsson, Jr. (and Marije) of

Manasquan, NJ; daughter-in-law of Connie Parker of

Bentonville, AR and the late Dr. Robert Parker;

sister-in-law of Lisa

Schatzman (and Mark) of Bentonville, AR; Brad

Parker (and Marsha) of

Albuquerque, NM; and

Brett Parker of

Bentonville. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews who all enjoyed her sense of adventure and admired her spirit.

Betsy worked

as an Information Systems Analyst at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 26 years and

retired in 2015.

After her retirement,

she and Steve moved to

Broomfield, Colorado

where she had always

dreamed of living. She

loved the mountains,

and even after her cancer

diagnosis, she and Steve

continued hiking, skiing,

snowshoeing, and even successfully climbed a 13er in the Colorado Rockies.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the medical team and staff at the UC Health Cancer Center for their compassionate and professional care.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Betsy's memory, please consider the Lung Cancer Colorado Fund at



UCHealth.https://uch.thankyou4caring.org/lungcancercolorado









www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
