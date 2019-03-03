Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Parker. View Sign

Elizabeth A. "Betsy" ParkerElizabethAronsson "Betsy" Parker, 66, a longtime employee of Sandia National Laboratories,passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family after a brave and inspiring three-year battle with cancer. Betsy was the cherished wife of Steve Parker, Broomfield, CO; adoredmother of daughter Kelsey Bradfield and son-in-law Jordan Bradfield of Whispering Pines, NC; daughter Jamie Parker of Denver, CO; and "Grammy" of Cohen and Layne Bradfield.Born in Valley Forge, PA on May 13, 1952, Betsy was the first child of Joyce Stoddard Aronson of The Woodlands, TX, and the late Col. Richard Aronson; older sister to Ann Halverson (and Bob) also of The Woodlands; Catherine Master of Bethesda, MD; and Richard William Aronsson, Jr. (and Marije) ofManasquan, NJ; daughter-in-law of Connie Parker ofBentonville, AR and the late Dr. Robert Parker;sister-in-law of LisaSchatzman (and Mark) of Bentonville, AR; BradParker (and Marsha) ofAlbuquerque, NM; andBrett Parker ofBentonville. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews who all enjoyed her sense of adventure and admired her spirit.Betsy workedas an Information Systems Analyst at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 26 years andretired in 2015.After her retirement,she and Steve moved toBroomfield, Coloradowhere she had alwaysdreamed of living. Sheloved the mountains,and even after her cancerdiagnosis, she and Stevecontinued hiking, skiing,snowshoeing, and even successfully climbed a 13er in the Colorado Rockies.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the medical team and staff at the UC Health Cancer Center for their compassionate and professional care.In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Betsy's memory, please consider the Lung Cancer Colorado Fund atUCHealth.https://uch.thankyou4caring.org/lungcancercoloradoFriends may sharecondolences online withthe family at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019

