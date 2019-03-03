Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Parker
|
Elizabeth
Aronsson "Betsy" Parker, 66, a longtime employee of Sandia National Laboratories,
passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family after a brave and inspiring three-
year battle with cancer. Betsy was the cherished wife of Steve Parker, Broomfield, CO; adored
mother of daughter Kelsey Bradfield and son-in-law Jordan Bradfield of Whispering Pines, NC; daughter Jamie Parker of Denver, CO; and "Grammy" of Cohen and Layne Bradfield.
Born in Valley Forge, PA on May 13, 1952, Betsy was the first child of Joyce Stoddard Aronson of The Woodlands, TX, and the late Col. Richard Aronson; older sister to Ann Halverson (and Bob) also of The Woodlands; Catherine Master of Bethesda, MD; and Richard William Aronsson, Jr. (and Marije) of
Manasquan, NJ; daughter-in-law of Connie Parker of
Bentonville, AR and the late Dr. Robert Parker;
sister-in-law of Lisa
Schatzman (and Mark) of Bentonville, AR; Brad
Parker (and Marsha) of
Albuquerque, NM; and
Brett Parker of
Bentonville. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews who all enjoyed her sense of adventure and admired her spirit.
Betsy worked
as an Information Systems Analyst at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 26 years and
retired in 2015.
After her retirement,
she and Steve moved to
Broomfield, Colorado
where she had always
dreamed of living. She
loved the mountains,
and even after her cancer
diagnosis, she and Steve
continued hiking, skiing,
snowshoeing, and even successfully climbed a 13er in the Colorado Rockies.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the medical team and staff at the UC Health Cancer Center for their compassionate and professional care.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Betsy's memory, please consider the Lung Cancer Colorado Fund at
UCHealth.https://uch.thankyou4caring.org/lungcancercolorado
Friends may share
condolences online with
the family at
www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019