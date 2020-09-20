Elizabeth Ann Galligan, Ph.D.
Loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on August 29, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She is survived by her son, Gregory Paul Scheib, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hatrick Scheib, and granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Scheib; her son, Geoffrey Paul Scheib, daughter-in-law, Irma Belen Scheib, and grandsons, Elvin Scheib, Anthony Scheib, Johnny Scheib, and Gustavo Scheib and great grandsons Landon Sebastian Scheib and James Paul Scheib; brother, Patrick Gerald Galligan; niece and goddaughter Mia Elizabeth Maes; and many other dear family, friends, and colleagues. Elizabeth was predeceased by her sister Suzanne Eberhart Galligan.
Elizabeth was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on January 12, 1939, but was raised in New Mexico and considered New Mexico her lifelong home. Elizabeth, Liz, Betty, or Bets, as she was known to her family and friends, was deeply connected to the Southwest and her family's home in El Pornevir, New Mexico. She cherished her family and believed in "la familia" and the importance of maintaining relationships across both distance and the generations. She loved the physical world, whether the mountains of northern New Mexico, the ice age creatures of the Pleistocene, the schist in Manhattan's Central Park or the gardens and temples of Japan.
Elizabeth loved all people and cultures and was intensely interested in life and its meaning. She had friends of all races, all social strata, and all nations. She could relate to incarcerated men in the Rikers' Island prison where she taught writing, new immigrants learning English in Los Angeles, priests in New Mexico, the poorest of the poor in Brazil, poets, artists, writers and educators. Elizabeth was a faithful Catholic and put her beliefs into action. As a young woman she served 3 years as a volunteer with the Grail Movement and the Papal Volunteers for Latin America working in the State of Rio de Janeiro and San Paulo, Brazil. Throughout her life she continued to work on many campaigns for human and civil rights: immigrants, LGBTQ, persons of color, English language learners, women, and many more. She loved and cared about people; always taking the time to listen and understand personal stories and circumstances, throwing parties, and hosting poetry readings.
Elizabeth was a creative and talented educator who loved her students and had a lifelong commitment to teaching. She held degrees in anthropology and Latin American Studies. She was Coordinator of the Writing Lab at New Mexico Highlands University and after 30 years of teaching Elizabeth went back to school and earned her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction in Multicultural Teacher Education from the University of New Mexico. She wrote and collaborated on academic articles and workshops on multiple intelligences, second language learning, adult literacy, creativity, women and learning, Paulo Freire and many other topics. She also taught graduate courses in English as a Second Language, Bilingual Education, and Multicultural Education at Eastern New Mexico University, retiring from the university in 2007.
Elizabeth had a lifelong passion for writing and the written word. She loved literature in all its forms and used poetry to communicate her experiences, celebrate life, and explore it's meaning, and her poems were often written and shared as a gifts to friends and family. At the age of 73 Elizabeth completed her first novel Secrets of the Plumed Saint (ABQ Press, 2012) and later co-authored the early childhood book Count on African Animals (2014), with her dear friend Florence Kubota. Some of Elizabeth's later poems and essays have appeared in Voices of New Mexico, Too (2013), More Voices of New Mexico (2015), and in the Fixed and Free Poetry Anthology (2015).
From her poem
"Fellow Pilgrim"
We will engrave
whole-bodied
a prayer of pain
a prayer of healing,
quietly intone "gracias"
into the listening ear
of the Container of All Hearts
who safeguards our
sorrows
our losses, our joys, our
triumphs
until the rising.
A Rosary will be held at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Shrine of Saint Bernadette's, 11509 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, phone: 505.298.7557. The Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed via YouTube for those who cannot attend in person
youtu.be/Hlvf72ZuZWQ).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the charity of your choice
. Organizations and initiatives Elizabeth supported or was a member of included: the University of New Mexico
(www.unmfund.org
);
Eastern New Mexico
University www.enmu.edu/about/enmu-foundation;
Southwest Writers
(www.southwestwriters.com
); The Bosque Redondo
Memorial
(www.bosqueredondomemorial.com/friends.htm
); the Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Council
(www.mlkmc.com
); the
Albuquerque Public
Library Foundation
(www.abqlibraryfoundation.org
); and Albuquerque Pride
(www.abqpride.com
) among others.