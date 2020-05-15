Elizabeth Ann Wilson







Elizabeth "Liz" Wilson passed away on May 13, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when she will be interred in the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Elizabeth Wilson was born on December 3, 1929 to the late Ernest C. and Elizabeth (Donald) Webb, in Portland, OR. She graduated from Bay Village High School in Bay Village, OH and attended Ohio State University in Columbus, OH, where she met and married her beloved husband William "Bill" Mason Wilson on December 28, 1949. They eventually moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1965, where she was very involved in community activities and was a Past President of the Assistance League of Albuquerque, as well as an active member of the Lobo Club at UNM. She loved to play bridge and was an avid sports fan, especially enjoying watching her grandchildren, UNM, Ohio State, and Texas Tech. In addition, she was very involved in the horse showing activities of her family and was a member of Sandia Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque. Following the death of her husband on January 3, 2015, Liz moved to Lubbock, TX to be closer to family.



Survivors include a daughter, Diane (Lynn) Shuttlesworth; grandchildren Jennifer, Shane, and Ryan; great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Kingston, and Major; niece Linda (Brian) Brenner and nephew Ernie (Debi) Webb; her husband's nieces Nancy (Monty) Hamilton and Barbara (Kreg) Kohli; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother Ernest C. Webb, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Assistance League of Albuquerque (PO Box 35910, Albuquerque, NM 87176) in her honor.





