Elizabeth Anne Franey

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne Franey.

Elizabeth Anne Franey



Elizabeth Anne

Franey, age 67, died in Albuquerque on March 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved

ones.

Born in Tulsa Oklahoma, Beth

was a long-time resident of

Gallup, New Mexico. She moved to

Albuquerque in

recent years.

Beth was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, teacher, journalist and advocate for immigrant justice. At the time of her death, she was a fourth grade teacher at Corrales Elementary school and a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, PEO, and

Alpha Delta Kappa.

Beth is survived by

her daughter Mary

Rosebrough and wife Sara Sweeney, son Mark

Rosebrough and fiancee Lindsey Goodwin, daughter Megan Rosebrough and partner Chemanji Shu-

Nyamboli, daughter Amy

Rosebrough,

granddaughter Adalynn

Rosebrough,

sister Carolyn

Keating and husband Don, brother Bob Franey

and wife Alice,

and brother Rick Franey and wife

Susan Silva.

She also leaves

behind many

beloved nieces, nephews

and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helene Franey.

A Rosary will be held

at St. Mark's Episcopal

Church at 431 Richmond Place NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 on Friday,

March 29 at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Mark's on Saturday, March 30 at 1 pm with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing

to the New Mexico Faith

Coalition for Immigrant

Justice at P.O. Box 40679,

Albuquerque, NM 87196.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.