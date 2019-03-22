Elizabeth Anne Franey
Elizabeth Anne
Franey, age 67, died in Albuquerque on March 15, 2019 surrounded by her loved
ones.
Born in Tulsa Oklahoma, Beth
was a long-time resident of
Gallup, New Mexico. She moved to
Albuquerque in
recent years.
Beth was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, teacher, journalist and advocate for immigrant justice. At the time of her death, she was a fourth grade teacher at Corrales Elementary school and a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, PEO, and
Alpha Delta Kappa.
Beth is survived by
her daughter Mary
Rosebrough and wife Sara Sweeney, son Mark
Rosebrough and fiancee Lindsey Goodwin, daughter Megan Rosebrough and partner Chemanji Shu-
Nyamboli, daughter Amy
Rosebrough,
granddaughter Adalynn
Rosebrough,
sister Carolyn
Keating and husband Don, brother Bob Franey
and wife Alice,
and brother Rick Franey and wife
Susan Silva.
She also leaves
behind many
beloved nieces, nephews
and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helene Franey.
A Rosary will be held
at St. Mark's Episcopal
Church at 431 Richmond Place NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 on Friday,
March 29 at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Mark's on Saturday, March 30 at 1 pm with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing
to the New Mexico Faith
Coalition for Immigrant
Justice at P.O. Box 40679,
Albuquerque, NM 87196.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019