Elizabeth Anne FraneyElizabeth AnneFraney, age 67, died in Albuquerque on March 15, 2019 surrounded by her lovedones.Born in Tulsa Oklahoma, Bethwas a long-time resident ofGallup, New Mexico. She moved toAlbuquerque inrecent years.Beth was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, teacher, journalist and advocate for immigrant justice. At the time of her death, she was a fourth grade teacher at Corrales Elementary school and a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, PEO, andAlpha Delta Kappa.Beth is survived byher daughter MaryRosebrough and wife Sara Sweeney, son MarkRosebrough and fiancee Lindsey Goodwin, daughter Megan Rosebrough and partner Chemanji Shu-Nyamboli, daughter AmyRosebrough,granddaughter AdalynnRosebrough,sister CarolynKeating and husband Don, brother Bob Franeyand wife Alice,and brother Rick Franey and wifeSusan Silva.She also leavesbehind manybeloved nieces, nephewsand cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helene Franey.A Rosary will be heldat St. Mark's EpiscopalChurch at 431 Richmond Place NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 on Friday,March 29 at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Mark's on Saturday, March 30 at 1 pm with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributingto the New Mexico FaithCoalition for ImmigrantJustice at P.O. Box 40679,Albuquerque, NM 87196. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019

