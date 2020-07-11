Elizabeth Greene
Elizabeth A.
Greene, a resident of the Denver area since 2018, and former 55-year resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 90. Liz was born in Great Falls, Montana, on November 9, 1929, to Lonnie and Muriel Wall. She attended the University of Montana, where she pledged Alpha Phi Sorority, and became a lifetime active member, and graduated from the University of Great Falls with a degree in Elementary Education.
Not long after graduation in 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph M. Greene and lived in various small towns in Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and South Dakota, before establishing roots in Albuquerque in 1961. Liz loved to travel both in the US and beyond; visiting the British Isles, France, Sweden, Finland, and Russia.
She was a huge fan of New Mexico Lobo athletics, was a longtime season ticket holder in The Pit and frequently traveled to road games for both basketball and football.
Liz is survived by her three children, Richard (Cherryl) Greene, Lonni (Bruce) Hunt, and James (Molly) Greene; seven grandchildren, Corri Greene, Travis (Laura) Greene, Robin (Lauren) Greene, Jacob Hunt, Mitch Greene, Jamie Greene, and William Greene; and two great grandchildren, River and Tennessee Greene.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made
in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.