Elizabeth H. White
Elizabeth H. White



Elizabeth Heflin White went to be with our lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She attended Gower High School in Missouri and the University of Missouri, receiving her degree in education. Elizabeth taught high school English and Spanish and was a substitute teacher in Colorado and New Mexico. She was baptized in 1932 in the Gower Baptist Church and then attended Del Norte Baptist Church in Albuquerque.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Oscar White; her children, Kathleen Marshall Wolfe, Ann Buer, and Robert White. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Methvin; and grandchildren, Garrett Marshall, Don Buer, Aaron Buer and Allen Wolfe. She had 6 great-grandchildren.

Interment will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday, July 24 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Albuquerque Animal Humane Society.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
