Elizabeth (Betty) Heggie Davis



6/30/35 - 4/13/19







Elizabeth (Betty) H. Davis passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Betty was born in Albuquerque, N.M. on June 30, 1935 to Ethel



(Harkrider)



Heggie and



Tracy Lorrain Heggie. She graduated from Highland High



School in 1953, and received a Bachelor's in Business Administration from U.N.M. in 1957 where she was a member of the social sorority Delta Delta Delta. She was employed by AT&T from 1957-1958, and again from 1960-1961. After her children were old enough she worked as an Education Aide for Highland High School from 1970-1982.



Betty was a member of the Red Hat Society, and Bear Canyon and Meadowlark Senior Centers where she enjoyed line dancing. Her other hobbies included playing the piano, genealogy, and reading. Betty loved the history of New Mexico, and frequently visited historic sites, and collected Native art. Betty is survived by her daughter Tracy



Lynn (Davis)



Mensching and



her husband



Charles, and her son Michael William Davis, and his daughter Naomi Elizabeth



Davis. She also leaves behind



cousins, nieces,



nephews,



and many friends from throughout her life. The family would to thank the staff at Harmony Residential Care for their thoughtfulness, and support.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to Watermelon Ranch, 3251 Westphalia Blvd. NE Rio Rancho, NM 87144 505-771-0140,



www.wmranch.org.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11:00 AM at Fairview Memorial Park, 700 Yale Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

(505) 821-0010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

