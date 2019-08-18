Elizabeth (Betty) Herrera
Elizabeth (Betty) Herrera, 77, a resident of Los Lunas, NM passed away peacefully at home on
August 11th, 2019 surrounded by
her loving family. She was born January 29, 1942 in Puerto Rico to Victor and Alida Aviles.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edmund A. Herrera, her 95 year old mother Alida
Aviles, her children; Christopher Herrera, Elizabeth
Ford (Erin), Amanda
Perea, and Doretta Rodriguez. 7 grandchildren, Brittany Armijo (Vince),
Damian Perea, Ben and
Noah Herrera, Edmund
Ford, Robert Rodriguez
and Priscilla Giguere
(Keith) and ; 10 great
grandchildren, Haidyn
Garley, Elijah
Armijo, Rhaegan Perea, Ezekiel
Herrera,
Adriana, Andres,
Reyes , and Na-
than Rodriguez,
Stephanie and
Jagger Giguere;
and 4 siblings,
Victor Aviles
(Teresa), Mario
Aviles, Eduardo Justiniano, and
Angel Justiniano.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at San Clemente Catholic Church
located at 244 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas, NM 87031 with a reception
immediately following.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019