Elizabeth (Betty) Herrera



Elizabeth (Betty) Herrera, 77, a resident of Los Lunas, NM passed away peacefully at home on

August 11th, 2019 surrounded by

her loving family. She was born January 29, 1942 in Puerto Rico to Victor and Alida Aviles.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edmund A. Herrera, her 95 year old mother Alida

Aviles, her children; Christopher Herrera, Elizabeth

Ford (Erin), Amanda

Perea, and Doretta Rodriguez. 7 grandchildren, Brittany Armijo (Vince),

Damian Perea, Ben and

Noah Herrera, Edmund

Ford, Robert Rodriguez

and Priscilla Giguere

(Keith) and ; 10 great

grandchildren, Haidyn

Garley, Elijah

Armijo, Rhaegan Perea, Ezekiel

Herrera,

Adriana, Andres,

Reyes , and Na-

than Rodriguez,

Stephanie and

Jagger Giguere;

and 4 siblings,

Victor Aviles

(Teresa), Mario

Aviles, Eduardo Justiniano, and

Angel Justiniano.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at San Clemente Catholic Church

located at 244 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas, NM 87031 with a reception

immediately following.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
