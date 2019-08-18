Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Herrera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth (Betty) Herrera







Elizabeth (Betty) Herrera, 77, a resident of Los Lunas, NM passed away peacefully at home on



August 11th, 2019 surrounded by



her loving family. She was born January 29, 1942 in Puerto Rico to Victor and Alida Aviles.



Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edmund A. Herrera, her 95 year old mother Alida



Aviles, her children; Christopher Herrera, Elizabeth



Ford (Erin), Amanda



Perea, and Doretta Rodriguez. 7 grandchildren, Brittany Armijo (Vince),



Damian Perea, Ben and



Noah Herrera, Edmund



Ford, Robert Rodriguez



and Priscilla Giguere



(Keith) and ; 10 great



grandchildren, Haidyn



Garley, Elijah



Armijo, Rhaegan Perea, Ezekiel



Herrera,



Adriana, Andres,



Reyes , and Na-



than Rodriguez,



Stephanie and



Jagger Giguere;



and 4 siblings,



Victor Aviles



(Teresa), Mario



Aviles, Eduardo Justiniano, and



Angel Justiniano.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at San Clemente Catholic Church



located at 244 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas, NM 87031 with a reception



immediately following.



