Elizabeth "Liz" House Evans passed on May 18, 2020, in Wharton, TX, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband, Harrison Evans, parents Norma Jean and Scottie House, sisters Carol Newton and Patty Salsky, and many loving nieces and nephews.



Liz was born August 31, 1960, in Wharton, TX. She graduated from Wharton High School in 1978. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and earned a BA in Psychology and Photography. After graduation, she moved to Dallas where she worked as a professional photographer. It was during that time that she met her future husband, a talented photographer named Harrison Evans. After moving to Albuquerque in the late 1980s, she earned a BA in Education from the College of Santa Fe (Albuquerque) and an MA in Special Education from the University of New Mexico. Liz held several teaching jobs in Albuquerque including a Montessori program (Escuela del Sol) and several Albuquerque public schools at the elementary and middle-school levels. Her last job in Albuquerque was at Ernie Pyle Middle School. After moving back to Wharton to be near her parents, she began her tenure at Clements High School in Sugarland, where she worked until 2019. It is impossible to overstate the dedication, passion and talent that Liz brought to the profession of teaching.



After not seeing each other for many years, Harrison and Elizabeth were reunited in 2013. On April 11, 2015, they were married. They had a strong and loving partnership and lived in Wharton with their many cats and dogs. Sadly, Liz was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, which she battled for a year. Liz will be remembered for her generosity of spirit, willingness to help those in need (two or four-legged), her boundless energy and creativity, and her loyalty to friends and family. We will miss her.



Memorials may be sent to Houston Hospice El Campo or Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team





