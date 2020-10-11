Elizabeth Rumschlag

Elizabeth K. Rumschlag







Elizabeth K. Rumschlag, age 38, beautiful and beloved daughter of Joyce and Chuck Rumschlag, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 05, 2020. She is survived by her parents; sister, Gwendolen Simko (Mickey); brothers, Peter Rumschlag (Rachel), Jonpaul Rumschlag (Barbara); nieces Ave and Claire; nephews, Ty, Mason, Dash, Joseph, James, and Jacob; favorite aunt, Marcia Pluto and numerous other aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins, many friends and co-workers. Elizabeth loved her family fiercely and devotedly. She was a very loving and caring person who would help anyone and looked after everyone. She was truly loved by many. Services will begin with a rosary held at San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. Mass and Christian Burial to follow on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.





