Elizabeth Shurter

Elizabeth Ruth ShurterElizabeth (Buffy to her family, Liz to her co-workers) age 64 was born December 17, 1955 in Albuquerque where she lived before moving to Corrales in 1963, until her passing Monday, June 29 2020. Elizabeth was known for her generosity, dependability, fortitude, friendships and love of all animals - especially her horses, cats and dogs. She was a member of the Corralitos 4-H club, a horse program instructed by the Darnells, and the Back Country Horsemen. She loved the mountains as she camped with her family in unspoiled Colorado, the Pecos Wilderness and San Pedro Parks Wilderness. She spent much time with her Godmother Carol Gambrill, and Helen Jahr in Cedar Crest on North SR 10. She early-on attended summer horse camp with Alice Wolf on the Circle-A ranch near Cuba and was co-instructed by Marcia Ercius of Corrales. Whenever she would come to a family and friends gathering, she always brought copious amounts of food, drinks and whatever else she thoughtfully felt was needed. She attended Manzano Day School, Sandia Academy, Manzano HS, Buckingham Academy in Steamboat Springs, CO and Fort Lewis College, Durango, CO.She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Shurter Leuthner; brothers, Roger and Brad Shurter, sister-in-law, Sabine Shurter and prior husband Milton Stamp. She also leaves her cousins Chuck Weidman and Ann Burgess as well as cherished nieces and nephews. Also important in Elizabeth's life were her best friend Donna Eash, and Caron Looper, Cheryl and Bob Morgan, her long-time neighbors in Corrales, and the many co-workers/friends at Intel where she also participated in various charitable programs, and the United Way, her last job. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents John and Virginia Shurter and late husband Lonnie Ladd. There will be a private service in the future to honor and remember Buffy. Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.