Ella Dee Koontz
Ella Dee "Sis" Koontz passed away in her home in Corrales NM on July 10, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas December 1, 1919. She was schooled at Our Lady of Victory in Fort Worth attended Texas Tech College studying English Literature, and graduated from Sul Ross College in 1942. Ella Dee served in the Women's Army Air Corp during World War II.
In 1946, she began a lifelong adventure with her husband Jasper, ranching in Alpine, TX. In 1948 Jasper and Ella Dee and his cousin, James Baylor, Jr. purchased a portion of the Alameda Land Grant on the west mesa of Albuquerque, which is now Rio Rancho, where they ranched until the mid sixties. The ranch headquarters were located at their historic home in Corrales. In 1964, Jasper and Ella Dee purchased a ranch in Ft. Sumner, NM and lived there until 1973 when they returned to their home in Corrales. She was a gracious and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and mentor. Sis and Jasper, after returning to Corrales, spent several years in travels around the world with the Cabalgatos group where there were always horses to ride and parties to attend.
Sis had many hobbies. She was an avid card and excellent bridge player. She read extensively, was very knowledgeable about history and current events. She excelled at playing Jeopardy and was very good at completing her daily crossword puzzles. Sis was an excellent cook and made some of the best red chile enchiladas that she shared with her family on many occasions.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jasper Koontz, daughter Francis Clare Koontz and great grandchild Leo Christian Koontz. She is survived by her son Jim and his wife, Marilee, of Corrales; her son, Court and his wife, Anne, of Corrales; grandson, Clay Koontz and his wife, Lisa, of Albuquerque; grandson, Justin Koontz and his wife, Taylor, of Idalou, TX; grandsons, Jasper Koontz of Phoenix, AZ; Courtenay W. Koontz of Corrales, four great grandchildren, Kaden, Kash, Khloe, Max, niece Suzanne Butler and her daughter Clare of Garland, Texas.
The family would like to express our extreme gratitude and thanks to her special cousin Susi Baylor Eichhorst, husband Bob, Dr. Alyson Thal, long time family doctor, and to the wonderful caregiving team of Sue, Beth, Donna, and Angie.
A memorial service and celebration of Sis' life will be held in Montell, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to The Friends of the Corrales Library Endowment Fund (www.corraleslibrary.org
or PO Box 1868, Corrales, NM 87048) or the NM Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation
(www.theranches.org
).