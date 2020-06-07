Ella SanchezElla Sanchez was born on Wednesday, April 12, 1933 in Espinoza, Colorado and entered into her heavenly eternal home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. After graduating from Alamosa High School and Adams State College in Colorado, she taught elementary school in Manassa, Colorado, Espanola, New Mexico and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Additionally, with her commendable common sense and money management skills, Ella successfully ran a rental property business. And, admirably, she always maintained a very warm and positive relationship with each of her tenants. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Manuelita Espinoza; her brothers, Otoniel Delfin, Anastacio, Benjie and his wife, Fidella; her sisters, Martha, Consuelo and her husband, Albert, Ruth and her husband, Reuben; and her sister-in-law, Gloria. Ella is survived by her husband, Sidney; her sons, Andrew and Benjamin; her brother, Arnold; her sister, Rosina and her husband, Frank; her sister-in-law, Lila; seventeen nephews and fifteen nieces. Everyone who knew Ella has many fond memories of her delightful sense of humor and her many acts of kindness. Ella's selfless devotion to her family will be forever cherished and greatly missed. "Those who love deeply never grow old; they may die of old age, but they die young." Sir Authur Wing Pinero. Please visit our online guestbook for Ella at