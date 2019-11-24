Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Woods







Ella Woods, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Flynn; grandchildren, Michelle Shook, Michael Flynn and wife Tara; great-grandchildren, Kaelin Shook, Hailey and Brenin Flynn; and many other family and friends. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Woods; her parents, Valentine and Emma Biemuller; and her siblings. She was an avid bingo player, loved the outdoors, and traveling in their RV. She also enjoyed a few soap operas including The Bold and the Beautiful. Ella dearly loved her family especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to be laid to rest with her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A private gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Ella at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Ella WoodsElla Woods, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Flynn; grandchildren, Michelle Shook, Michael Flynn and wife Tara; great-grandchildren, Kaelin Shook, Hailey and Brenin Flynn; and many other family and friends. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Woods; her parents, Valentine and Emma Biemuller; and her siblings. She was an avid bingo player, loved the outdoors, and traveling in their RV. She also enjoyed a few soap operas including The Bold and the Beautiful. Ella dearly loved her family especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to be laid to rest with her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A private gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Ella at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close