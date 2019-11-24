Ella Woods

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Woods.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ella Woods



Ella Woods, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Flynn; grandchildren, Michelle Shook, Michael Flynn and wife Tara; great-grandchildren, Kaelin Shook, Hailey and Brenin Flynn; and many other family and friends. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Woods; her parents, Valentine and Emma Biemuller; and her siblings. She was an avid bingo player, loved the outdoors, and traveling in their RV. She also enjoyed a few soap operas including The Bold and the Beautiful. Ella dearly loved her family especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to be laid to rest with her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A private gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Ella at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.