Ella Woods
Ella Woods, 89, passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Flynn; grandchildren, Michelle Shook, Michael Flynn and wife Tara; great-grandchildren, Kaelin Shook, Hailey and Brenin Flynn; and many other family and friends. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Woods; her parents, Valentine and Emma Biemuller; and her siblings. She was an avid bingo player, loved the outdoors, and traveling in their RV. She also enjoyed a few soap operas including The Bold and the Beautiful. Ella dearly loved her family especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to be laid to rest with her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. A private gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Ella at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019