Ellen K. Syvertson
Ellen "Ellie" K.
Syvertson, a
long-time
resident of Los
Lunas, New
Mexico died on
Sunday, August
25, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital. She was 67 years old. Born
in Barnesville,
Minnesota.
Ellie moved to
New Mexico and received her master's degree in
Journalism from UNM.
She went onto to open and operate Flyer Press and the Valencia County Flyer.
She was tough and direct, but Ellie was also generous and never forgot a name. Her sharp wit
and sense of
humor were her
defining
characteristics.
She is survived
by her only child,
Maria Elena
Jaramillo and
Maria's husband Ryan Jaramillo
and their
children Daniel,
Aiden, Tyler and Eva. She is also survived by her partner, Harold
Maez, his sons, Mario and Carlos Maez and his grandson, Mario Polo.
Funeral services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home in Los Lunas at 10 am on Friday, August 30th.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 29, 2019