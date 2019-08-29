Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen K. Syvertson. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Riverside Funeral Home Los Lunas , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen K. SyvertsonEllen "Ellie" K.Syvertson, along-timeresident of LosLunas, NewMexico died onSunday, August25, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital. She was 67 years old. Bornin Barnesville,Minnesota.Ellie moved toNew Mexico and received her master's degree inJournalism from UNM.She went onto to open and operate Flyer Press and the Valencia County Flyer.She was tough and direct, but Ellie was also generous and never forgot a name. Her sharp witand sense ofhumor were herdefiningcharacteristics.She is survivedby her only child,Maria ElenaJaramillo andMaria's husband Ryan Jaramilloand theirchildren Daniel,Aiden, Tyler and Eva. She is also survived by her partner, HaroldMaez, his sons, Mario and Carlos Maez and his grandson, Mario Polo.Funeral services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home in Los Lunas at 10 am on Friday, August 30th. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 29, 2019

