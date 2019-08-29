Ellen K. Syvertson

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverside Funeral Home
Los Lunas, NM
Ellen K. Syvertson



Ellen "Ellie" K.

Syvertson, a

long-time

resident of Los

Lunas, New

Mexico died on

Sunday, August

25, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital. She was 67 years old. Born

in Barnesville,

Minnesota.

Ellie moved to

New Mexico and received her master's degree in

Journalism from UNM.

She went onto to open and operate Flyer Press and the Valencia County Flyer.

She was tough and direct, but Ellie was also generous and never forgot a name. Her sharp wit

and sense of

humor were her

defining

characteristics.

She is survived

by her only child,

Maria Elena

Jaramillo and

Maria's husband Ryan Jaramillo

and their

children Daniel,

Aiden, Tyler and Eva. She is also survived by her partner, Harold

Maez, his sons, Mario and Carlos Maez and his grandson, Mario Polo.

Funeral services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home in Los Lunas at 10 am on Friday, August 30th.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
