Ellen Rose Robinson passed away January 23, 2020. Ellen was born July 6, 1936, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to W. Rose and Elwyn DeRussia. Mother Rose married Werdie Fenter in 1941.



Ellen lived in many places as a child, graduating from Mineral Wells High School, Texas, in 1954. She was married to Robert Griffin from 1960-62. Ellen married David Robinson in 1963 in California, moving to Youngstown, Ohio, in 1972. She received her Bachelors degree summa cum laude from Youngstown State University in 1979. Ellen fought for peace and justice in local, national, and international venues. After Ellen and David retired to Albuquerque in 1999, she was active in the Albuquerque UU Fellowship, the Center for Peace and Justice, and the Raging Grannies.



Ellen was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by children Paula Robinson and John Robinson of Colorado, granddaughter Lindsey Johnston, sisters Jeanne Fenter-Snider, Cathie Fenter, and Linda Fenter, four nieces, a grand niece and grand nephew.



A celebration of Ellen's life will be held on April 11, see



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020

