Ellen Jean Woodruff
Ellen Jean Woodruff, age 83, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, NM, went to join her husband, Michael, in heaven on Monday, August 26, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Victoria Yu, Jim Andrews, and Robyn Doellinger. She was loved by 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Suanne Strickland; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Ellen was born on Wednesday, January 15, 1936, in Morgantown, WV, to James and Suda Smith. As a military "brat," Ellen lived all over the United States and several countries including Germany, England, and France. She met her husband Mike Woodruff in Albuquerque, and they enjoyed traveling the roads of New Mexico and exploring historical sites and ghost towns. They also traveled to Mexico and Canada. In 1972, she was an original member of the balloon festival "Chase Teams" when 13 balloons took off from the State Fairgrounds. Ellen was a member of the Catholic Church.
Being a lover of the music of her time, Ellen counted the fact that she had a chance to dance with Frank Sinatra and got a kiss on the cheek from Dean Martin as a thrill few others have had. She was an animal lover and always had companion pets. Ellen was a loving wife and very proud grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Humane New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for Ellen at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 11, 2019