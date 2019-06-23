Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliott H. Wedeen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 12, 1932 - June 14, 2019



An Extraordinary Man â€" who never thought he was anyone special.



Loving husband, companion, and best friend to his



wife, Sandra for



over 66 years, an



outstanding



father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loyal friend to so many.



His sense of humor was unlike anyone, and you only had to meet him once to enjoy, appreciate and remember him. His humility was underscored by his sense of his own insignificance, which couldn't be farther from the truth. He touched everyone and anyone he ever met. His genuine care for others, his warmth and kindness made him lovable, memorable and unique. We hope he now realizes how special he was, and how many lives he guided, and inspired.



Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, he served in the United States Marine Corp, training at the infamous Paris Island boot-camp. But rather than tell stories of misery, he joked about the funny things that happened while he served.



He spent his career as a printer, starting from the bottom, and working his way up to plant manager. He was admired, respected and loved by the many who worked under his supervision.



Although he only completed one year of college, he was one of the smartest people we knew, and his friends and co-workers would agree. He encouraged his wife, Sandy, while still a teenager, and young mother, to go to college, so that she would always be independent, should anything ever happen to him. He then encouraged her to go to graduate-school, and pursue her Ed.D. which she did.



His sense of fairness and equality was demonstrated in how he felt politically, how he treated others, and especially how he empowered his children equally to become the best people they could.



He had a deep love of music, a discriminating ear, and was especially passionate about vocalists. He sang as a baritone in his high school glee club. While he rarely sang out loud, he took great pleasure whenever his children sang whether in the back seat of the car or on stage.



He was humble, and minimized how truly loved and successful he was...beyond any measure that really matters. Loved, liked, respected and admired by his wife, Sandra, son, Steven, daughter, Eve, daughter-in-law, Linda, son-in-law, Marty, granddaughters, Lissa and Ariel, grandson, Aaron, grand-son-in-law, Dirk, and great grandchildren, Finn and Izzy.



The family would especially like to recognize the extraordinary care he received from the entire team at Palmilla Assisted Living, the staff and residents at Palmilla Senior Community who offered their friendship and love throughout his life there, and Elisia of OnPointe Hospice for her wonderful care.



An extra-special expression of gratitude to an amazing friend, and "family member" Barbara Sickles, who supported and cared for Elliott, Sandra, and family, throughout this challenging time.



Elliott, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, and Friend is missed, and will live on in all our hearts and minds.



A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.



