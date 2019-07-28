Elmer A. Neuman
Elmer A.
Neuman, age 104, generous and loving father, grandfather and
husband, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Elmer was a WWII Army Captain in the Ordnance Corps. He helped the Navy identify the source of problems with certain high explosives for anti-submarine armor piercing shells and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service from April 30, 1945, thru January 15, 1946. In 1994 as a private citizen, Elmer initiated the concept of a pollen control ordinance for Albuquerque. Working with the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health, allergy doctors, the Albuquerque City Council and Mayor Martin Chavez. A pollen ordinance, the first of its kind in the U.S., was enacted into law. Elmer received his degree from Case Western Reserve University in chemistry in 1937, and graduate degree in 1939. Elmer worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in Albuquerque from 1957 until he retired in 1972.
Elmer A. Neuman and his wife Doris B. Neuman were married for 72 years.
Their favorite
song to sing
together was
Schubert's "Song of Love" from the operetta. Elmer
always took good care of his
family, and he
will be missed.
Elmer is
survived by his
daughter,
Deborah R.
Neuman; his son-in-law,
Jock Embry; his daughter, Hallie N. Love, his grandson, Tristan M. Love, and his nieces Janice Leshner, Renee Wasserman, Joyce Newman Marcus, Lynn Mintz and their families.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 9:45 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N. Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Mexico PBS, www.
newmexicopbs.org. Please visit our online guest book for Elmer at
