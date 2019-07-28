Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer A. Neuman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer A. Neuman







Elmer A.



Neuman, age 104, generous and loving father, grandfather and



husband, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Elmer was a WWII Army Captain in the Ordnance Corps. He helped the Navy identify the source of problems with certain high explosives for anti-submarine armor piercing shells and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service from April 30, 1945, thru January 15, 1946. In 1994 as a private citizen, Elmer initiated the concept of a pollen control ordinance for Albuquerque. Working with the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health, allergy doctors, the Albuquerque City Council and Mayor Martin Chavez. A pollen ordinance, the first of its kind in the U.S., was enacted into law. Elmer received his degree from Case Western Reserve University in chemistry in 1937, and graduate degree in 1939. Elmer worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in Albuquerque from 1957 until he retired in 1972.



Elmer A. Neuman and his wife Doris B. Neuman were married for 72 years.







Their favorite



song to sing



together was



Schubert's "Song of Love" from the operetta. Elmer



always took good care of his



family, and he



will be missed.



Elmer is



survived by his



daughter,



Deborah R.



Neuman; his son-in-law,



Jock Embry; his daughter, Hallie N. Love, his grandson, Tristan M. Love, and his nieces Janice Leshner, Renee Wasserman, Joyce Newman Marcus, Lynn Mintz and their families.



A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 9:45 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N. Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Mexico PBS, www.



. Please visit our online guest book for Elmer at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Elmer A. NeumanElmer A.Neuman, age 104, generous and loving father, grandfather andhusband, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Elmer was a WWII Army Captain in the Ordnance Corps. He helped the Navy identify the source of problems with certain high explosives for anti-submarine armor piercing shells and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service from April 30, 1945, thru January 15, 1946. In 1994 as a private citizen, Elmer initiated the concept of a pollen control ordinance for Albuquerque. Working with the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health, allergy doctors, the Albuquerque City Council and Mayor Martin Chavez. A pollen ordinance, the first of its kind in the U.S., was enacted into law. Elmer received his degree from Case Western Reserve University in chemistry in 1937, and graduate degree in 1939. Elmer worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in Albuquerque from 1957 until he retired in 1972.Elmer A. Neuman and his wife Doris B. Neuman were married for 72 years.Their favoritesong to singtogether wasSchubert's "Song of Love" from the operetta. Elmeralways took good care of hisfamily, and hewill be missed.Elmer issurvived by hisdaughter,Deborah R.Neuman; his son-in-law,Jock Embry; his daughter, Hallie N. Love, his grandson, Tristan M. Love, and his nieces Janice Leshner, Renee Wasserman, Joyce Newman Marcus, Lynn Mintz and their families.A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 9:45 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N. Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Mexico PBS, www. newmexicopbs.org . Please visit our online guest book for Elmer at Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close